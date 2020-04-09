Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 958.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $312.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cfra lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $254.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.53.

Intuit stock traded up $6.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $252.10. 1,646,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,200. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $306.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.