Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Cut to Sell at Cfra

Cfra cut shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $297.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $6.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $252.10. 1,630,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,199. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $306.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $1,861,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Intuit by 3.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 95,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,166,000 after purchasing an additional 264,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,163,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,968,794,000 after purchasing an additional 121,569 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 7.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

