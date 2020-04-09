Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 2.2% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $584,662,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,377,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,587,741,000 after purchasing an additional 909,401 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,136,873,000 after purchasing an additional 535,391 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $70,767,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $6.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $503.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,391,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,180. The company has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $619.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $553.89.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total value of $257,218.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,746.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $224,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $585.59.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.