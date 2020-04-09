Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Bought by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,348 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF makes up 3.5% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,065,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,920,000 after acquiring an additional 269,937 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 384,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 23,468 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 334,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,247 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 145,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 50,612 shares during the period.

PXF stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.76. 437,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,768. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.43. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $42.88.

