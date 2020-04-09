Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Compagnie de Saint Gobain (SGO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA: SGO) in the last few weeks:

4/8/2020 – Compagnie de Saint Gobain was given a new €27.00 ($31.40) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Compagnie de Saint Gobain was given a new €34.00 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Compagnie de Saint Gobain was given a new €23.80 ($27.67) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Compagnie de Saint Gobain was given a new €39.00 ($45.35) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Compagnie de Saint Gobain was given a new €24.50 ($28.49) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Compagnie de Saint Gobain was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Compagnie de Saint Gobain was given a new €43.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Compagnie de Saint Gobain was given a new €30.70 ($35.70) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Compagnie de Saint Gobain was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SGO traded up €1.17 ($1.36) on Thursday, hitting €25.98 ($30.21). 2,556,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,000. Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA has a fifty-two week low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a fifty-two week high of €52.40 ($60.93). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €26.85 and a 200-day moving average price of €33.92.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

