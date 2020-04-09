Investment House LLC Increases Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Investment House LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.26.

In related news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,324,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 393,088 shares of company stock worth $126,046,303. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $11.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,686,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,502,748. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $238.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.51 and its 200 day moving average is $288.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

