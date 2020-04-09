Investment House LLC Sells 127 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Investment House LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.8% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $24.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,207.00. 2,012,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,251.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,314.50. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 47.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Aegis upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 target price (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,486.43.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

