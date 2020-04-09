Investment House LLC Sells 1,868 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Investment House LLC cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Booking by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Booking by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in Booking by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKNG. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,070.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Booking in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,882.73.

Booking stock traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,372.06. 780,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,517.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,860.31.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $22.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 66.97 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

