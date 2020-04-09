Investment House LLC Sells 2,050 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Investment House LLC reduced its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,759 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,047,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,884,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,112,370,000 after purchasing an additional 775,291 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Nike by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,576,358,000 after buying an additional 4,159,675 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,314,457,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,102,409,000 after buying an additional 330,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.13.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,859,100. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,639,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,782,922. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

