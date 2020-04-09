Investment House LLC Sells 25,485 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Investment House LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,131 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 25,485 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.7% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.28.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,633 shares of company stock worth $2,034,646. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.98. 26,695,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,150,219. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.22. The firm has a market cap of $231.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

