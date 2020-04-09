Investment House LLC Sells 678 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Investment House LLC lessened its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,705 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 27,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 329.7% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD stock traded up $1.90 on Wednesday, hitting $177.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,663,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,338,053. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.06. The stock has a market cap of $119.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Longbow Research reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.71.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

