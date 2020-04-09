Investment House LLC Trims Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Investment House LLC reduced its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.7% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,092,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,564,296. The firm has a market cap of $192.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.45. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Nomura upped their price target on Home Depot from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

