Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Trading 89.5% Higher This Week

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. In the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 89.5% against the dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be bought for $0.0743 or 0.00001022 BTC on popular exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $8.87 million and approximately $37,221.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013729 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.35 or 0.02948492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00206037 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00049109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00045775 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,438,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,363,316 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

