Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.73.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,018,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,563. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $444.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,787.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,671.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 84,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 35,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,808,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,941 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

