iPath US Treasury 5 year Bull ETN (NASDAQ:DFVL) Stock Price Up 33.6%

iPath US Treasury 5 year Bull ETN (NASDAQ:DFVL) shares rose 33.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.89 and last traded at $83.89, approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.80.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.44.

