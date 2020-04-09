Ipsidy (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Shares Up 12%

Ipsidy Inc (OTCMKTS:IDTY)’s share price shot up 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, 45,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 157,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06.

Ipsidy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IDTY)

Ipsidy Inc operates an Identity as a Service platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions worldwide. It develops an identity transaction platform for businesses, residences, governments, or other organizations to enable their users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or portable device.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Ipsidy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsidy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.