iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Cabot Wellington LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cabot Wellington LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 35.7% of Cabot Wellington LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cabot Wellington LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $44,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,382,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,192,000 after acquiring an additional 18,703 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,681,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 74,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 148,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 43,634 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.83. 54,584,156 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.16.

