iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,185,000 after purchasing an additional 529,696 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,056,000 after purchasing an additional 686,335 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,299,000 after purchasing an additional 353,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,814,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,839,000 after purchasing an additional 266,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,483,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,875,000 after purchasing an additional 456,966 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $279.12. 11,459,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,649,087. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

