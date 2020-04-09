iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.7% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $9.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,961,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,607,358. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.80. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

