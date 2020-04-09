iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Lifted by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

IJR stock traded up $2.53 on Wednesday, hitting $58.01. 8,057,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,815,402. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day moving average of $77.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2519 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

