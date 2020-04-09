iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 59,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 80.4% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 121,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after purchasing an additional 24,614 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $5.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.20. The company had a trading volume of 52,684,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,723,516. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.4199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.