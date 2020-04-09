IsoRay (NASDAQ:ISR) Trading Down 7%

IsoRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISR)’s share price was down 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.47, approximately 394,800 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 591,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IsoRay in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.66.

IsoRay (NASDAQ:ISR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 million.

About IsoRay (NASDAQ:ISR)

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

