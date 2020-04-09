James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,243.30

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,243.30 and traded as low as $684.49. James Cropper shares last traded at $685.00, with a volume of 1,221 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.82, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $79.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 964.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,240.72.

In other James Cropper news, insider Isabelle Maddock sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,320 ($17.36), for a total transaction of £25,344 ($33,338.60). Also, insider Mark A. J. Cropper bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.63) per share, with a total value of £10,050 ($13,220.21).

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products. It operates through James Cropper Paper Products, James Cropper 3D Products, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers and boards for packaging and digital imaging industries; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper.

