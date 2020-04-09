James Fisher & Sons (LON:FSJ) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,886.59

James Fisher & Sons plc (LON:FSJ)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,886.59 and traded as low as $1,292.00. James Fisher & Sons shares last traded at $1,394.00, with a volume of 29,474 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,602.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,883.31. The firm has a market cap of $734.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a GBX 23.40 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. James Fisher & Sons’s payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

In related news, insider Eoghan O’Lionaird acquired 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £2,489.76 ($3,275.14).

About James Fisher & Sons (LON:FSJ)

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

