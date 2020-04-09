Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.46

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.46 and traded as low as $5.77. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 1,900 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Get Jewett-Cameron Trading alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $20.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.45.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Jewett-Cameron Trading at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF)

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.