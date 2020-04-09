John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Downgraded by Sidoti to Neutral

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) was downgraded by Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JBSS. BidaskClub raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

JBSS stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.22. 102,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,298. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.21. The stock has a market cap of $985.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.48. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.97.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $246.42 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 5.89%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 537.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

