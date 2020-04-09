Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $4,139,107,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after buying an additional 2,453,527 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,332,000 after buying an additional 2,061,958 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $269,234,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,080,000 after buying an additional 1,599,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded up $5.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.26. 10,754,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,663,697. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The company has a market capitalization of $353.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.50 and its 200-day moving average is $138.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.67.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

