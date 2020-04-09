JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $3,908,541,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668,930 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,391 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $310,039,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,932 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $3.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.30. 22,892,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,128,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.53.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

