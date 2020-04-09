JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2,061.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340,593 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $17,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,178,674 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average is $50.36.

