Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €550.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €550.00 ($639.53) target price by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €525.00 ($610.47) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €700.00 ($813.95) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €560.00 ($651.16) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €490.00 ($569.77) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €612.00 ($711.63) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €568.79 ($661.38).

EPA:KER traded down €1.65 ($1.92) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €473.70 ($550.81). The stock had a trading volume of 234,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($485.35). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €473.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is €520.42.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

