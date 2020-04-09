Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Issues Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.07-0.09 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $111-111 million.Key Tronic also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Key Tronic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

KTCC stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.40. 127,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $30.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.41. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $6.99.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Key Tronic had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $116.72 million during the quarter.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

