KeyCorp Lowers Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $147.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target reduced by analysts at KeyCorp from $220.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

ODFL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $103.33 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $121.33 to $120.67 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

ODFL stock traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.36. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $87.25 and a 1 year high of $151.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.62, for a total value of $74,790.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,397.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,293,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,384,254,000 after buying an additional 105,003 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $509,705,000 after buying an additional 495,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,038,000 after buying an additional 343,022 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,947,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 715,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,817,000 after acquiring an additional 89,263 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

