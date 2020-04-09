KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Lowered to $10.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Nomura from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Nomura’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 16.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KEY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 27th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

KEY stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.01. 20,260,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,168,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

