KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KEY. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,260,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,168,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

