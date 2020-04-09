Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Shares Down 10.4%

Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF)’s share price dropped 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21, approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 900% from the average daily volume of 20 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20.

About Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF)

Kidoz Inc develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms.

