Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) PT Lowered to $9.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $20.50 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.18.

KIM traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.82. 10,277,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,810,279. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIM. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 192,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at $443,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,080,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,694 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

