Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.35.

NYSE KL traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,217,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,799. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average of $40.65.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $412.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,208,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,825,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,185 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,371,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,257,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,496,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,038,000 after purchasing an additional 357,973 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

