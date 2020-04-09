Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) PT Lowered to $8.00

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $19.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 20.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NYSE:KRG traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.03. 878,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,437. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.75. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $706.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,003.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CFO R Fear Heath bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $97,080.00. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $23,472,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,517,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,230,000 after buying an additional 1,143,055 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,198,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,469,000 after buying an additional 407,699 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 375,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 161,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $3,087,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

