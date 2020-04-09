Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.84.

Several research firms have recently commented on KOS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $1.10 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSE KOS traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.93. 17,003,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,182,207. The company has a market capitalization of $368.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $7.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $460.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.30 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0452 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Kosmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Kosmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -360.00%.

In other news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis bought 300,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,673.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Ryan Clark bought 25,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 564,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,187.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 385,000 shares of company stock worth $454,350. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 27,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

