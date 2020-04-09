Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (INFR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on April 13th

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.214 per share on Monday, April 13th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a boost from Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of INFR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.76. The company had a trading volume of 284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,545. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $30.50. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $34.08.

