Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Shares of Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.02 and last traded at $7.02, 249 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.55.

About Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY)

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail trading of clothing, sports products, shoes, accessories, and perfumery in Brazil. The company operates through Retail and Financial Products segments. It is involved in the retail sale of fashion garment for women, men, and children; cosmetics, and watches; footwear; home and decoration products; and domestic appliances, towels, and linen.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Lojas Renner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lojas Renner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.