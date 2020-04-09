Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LOW. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.48.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.31. 6,531,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,046,247. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $126.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

