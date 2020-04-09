Mackie Downgrades Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) to Hold

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) was downgraded by Mackie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Profound Medicl in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Profound Medicl from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE PROF traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.62. The stock had a trading volume of 80,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,714. Profound Medicl has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROF. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Profound Medicl in the fourth quarter valued at $11,082,000. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in Profound Medicl in the fourth quarter valued at $7,630,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Profound Medicl in the fourth quarter valued at $2,548,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Profound Medicl in the fourth quarter valued at $2,215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Profound Medicl in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000.

Profound Medicl Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

