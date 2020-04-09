Masco (NYSE:MAS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $44.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MAS. Barclays upgraded shares of Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

MAS stock traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $40.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,091,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,414. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.46. Masco has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $50.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $2,031,311.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,106,293.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,264 shares of company stock worth $7,183,880. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 594.4% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 147,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 126,105 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Masco by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 78,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 35.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after buying an additional 53,786 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

