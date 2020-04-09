Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MAT. Cfra upped their target price on Mattel from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mattel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.72.

MAT traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,259,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,986,190. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.93. Mattel has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.76.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Analysts forecast that Mattel will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,264,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,194 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,573,000 after purchasing an additional 85,587 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,330,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,127,000 after purchasing an additional 61,655 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,264,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,476,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

