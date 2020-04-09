Maxim Group Lowers PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Price Target to $10.00

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PAYS. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of PaySign in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a research report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

PaySign stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,667,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,270. PaySign has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.26. The company has a market cap of $395.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.32.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). PaySign had a return on equity of 56.32% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PaySign will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PaySign by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,255,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,889,000 after acquiring an additional 103,100 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in PaySign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,866,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PaySign by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 34,645 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PaySign by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 32,422 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PaySign by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 18,583 shares during the period. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

