MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Co

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $21.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.20% from the stock’s current price.

MXL has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered MaxLinear from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

NYSE:MXL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.82. The company had a trading volume of 784,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,445. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.79. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.58. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $70.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.33 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,254,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,283,000 after acquiring an additional 42,468 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,185,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,807,000 after acquiring an additional 632,726 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,332,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,498,000 after acquiring an additional 230,604 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $32,111,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,329,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,220,000 after acquiring an additional 58,797 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

