MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of MBI stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.09. 1,089,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,125. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $610.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.07. MBIA has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 128.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 2,793,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MBIA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after acquiring an additional 23,893 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MBIA by 381.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 899,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 712,409 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MBIA by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 687,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 279,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MBIA by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 428,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

