MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of MBI stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.09. 1,089,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,125. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $610.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.07. MBIA has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $10.90.
MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 128.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.
MBIA Company Profile
MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.
