MCO Price Tops $5.50 (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 8th. One MCO token can now be purchased for $5.50 or 0.00074932 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Bithumb, Bittrex and Cashierest. MCO has a market cap of $86.83 million and approximately $50.78 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MCO has traded up 15.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00053839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $342.72 or 0.04670999 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00067047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00037303 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013573 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010364 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003331 BTC.

About MCO

MCO is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto . MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com . MCO’s official website is crypto.com

Buying and Selling MCO

MCO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, YoBit, Binance, IDEX, Cobinhood, Liqui, Coinnest, ABCC, OKEx, Coinrail, Upbit, Bit-Z, Bithumb, EXX, Cashierest, DDEX, Gate.io, Bittrex, Huobi, Livecoin, HitBTC and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

