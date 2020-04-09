Medibio (ASX:MEB) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Medibio Limited (ASX:MEB) shares dropped 11.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.01 ($0.01) and last traded at A$0.01 ($0.01), approximately 5,174,862 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.01 ($0.01).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 million and a P/E ratio of -0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53.

About Medibio (ASX:MEB)

Medibio Limited, a health technology company, engages in the development of diagnostic systems for mental health illnesses in Australia and the United States. It is involved in the research, development, and commercialization of mental health technology using objective biomarkers to assist in the screening, diagnosing, monitoring, and management of depression and other mental health conditions.

